SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood that left a man dead.
According to police, officers initially responded around 10:50 p.m. to the corner of Eddy and Mason streets for a report of a shooting.
There, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
