MONTEREY (CBS SF) — Monterey Police arrested three people in connection with drug and firearm crimes Tuesday afternoon.
At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of people trespassing inside a hotel. Officers found three suspects unlawfully occupying a hotel room in the 1200 block of Munras Avenue police said.
A search of the suspects’ property revealed a loaded handgun with a 30-round high-capacity magazine and its serial number scraped off, as well as heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and identification cards that did not belong to the suspects.
Kimmyn Kadera, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, violation of the Health and Safety Code and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rey Limosnero, of Marina, was arrested on suspicion of falsely impersonating another person, misappropriation of found property, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of post release supervision and on an outstanding warrant.
Shaunne Katoa, of Marina, was arrested on suspicion of parole violation, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
You must log in to post a comment.