(CBS News) — President Trump says he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in two weeks. He made the announcement in a tweet Friday, as lawmakers consider ways to remove the president from office after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol Wednesday.
The House could take up articles of impeachment against the president as early as next week, if Mr. Trump’s Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence don’t act to remove him from office, according to Democratic leaders. House Democrats are holding a call Friday afternoon to discuss impeachment.
In a video released Thursday evening, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and at least one Republican called on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump, the president acknowledged a new administration would take over on January 20.
