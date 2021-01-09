EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — One person was hospitalized Saturday after an early morning fire raced through an Emeryville home, authorities said.

Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Jo Leal said the blaze was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 47th Street. Arriving firefighters discovered the home totally engulfed in flames

An unidentified resident was hospitalized after the fire, possibly for unrelated reasons, Leal said.

At 6:37 a.m. this morning, ACFD and Oakland Fire Department responded to a fully involved structure fire at a single family dwelling on the 1000 block of 47th Street in Emeryville. The fire extended and caused damage in a secondary dwelling due to the adjacent proximity (cont…) pic.twitter.com/6y802ZqX38 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) January 9, 2021

Embers from the fire drifted to a neighboring home, where they smoldered in an attic but didn’t catch fire. The one-alarm blaze was knocked down in about 30 minutes, but crews remained on scene for more than three and a half hours.

The cause is under investigation. Oakland Fire Department crews provided assistance to Alameda County firefighters in battling the blaze, Leal said.

The American Red Cross was assisting the three occupants who were displaced from the primary dwelling.