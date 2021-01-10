MERCED COUNTY (CBS SF) — Six inmates escaped the Merced County Downtown Jail late Saturday by gaining access to the roof and scaling down the outside wall with a homemade rope, the sheriff’s office said.

Just before midnight Saturday, jail staff determined that the six inmates were missing from their cell. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has formed a task force to track down and apprehend the fugitives.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the following escaped inmates:

Manuel Allen Leon, 21, of Vallejo, is described as 5’10”, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Leon is charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading a peace officer: reckless driving, participation in a criminal street gang and carrying a loaded firearm.

Jorge Barron, 20, of Atwater, is described as 5’5″, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Barron is charged with violation of probation.

Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, of Atwater, is described as 5’10”, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Coronado is charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of probation.

Andres Nunez Rodriguez, Jr., 21, of Planada, is described as 5’7″, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Rodriguez is charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang and felon in possession of a firearm.

Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, of Los Banos, is described as 5’6″, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Roman is charged with murder.

Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22, of Portland, Oregon, is described as 5’11”, 129 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ventura is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and violation of probation.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office warned citizens who might come across the inmates not to engage with the escaped criminals.

“You should never approach them unless you’re law enforcement. We’ve given a critical reach BOL — Be On the Lookout — to all of our law enforcement communities so that they can do it. If you’re not trained law enforcement, do not approach them,” said Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke. “Do not take this into your own hands. Just give us a call and we will take it on at that point. No sense in anybody getting hurt.”

The escaped inmates are considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said, and anyone who sees any of them is asked not to approach them. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1.

