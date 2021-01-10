BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A Brentwood juvenile was in custody and his father dead after a verbal altercation turned deadly on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Brentwood police officers responded to the 800 block of Dainty Avenue at approximately 9:43 a.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the man and his son were involved in a verbal argument that turned deadly. The son allegedly stabbed his father multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.

A short time later, police located the youth about a block away from the crime scene. Investigators said the weapon used during the incident was also recovered.

The boy was arrested without incident and was later booked at Contra Costa County Juvenile Hall in Martinez. He has been charged with murder.

Police said the incident was determined to be isolated, and that there was no threat to public safety.

Brentwood Police Lt. Walter O’Grodnick said the investigation is ongoing. No additional details are being released at this time. Names are being withheld due to the suspect’s age and next of kin notification.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Brentwood Police Det. Jordan Sares at (925) 809-7733.