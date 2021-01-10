COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:hamsters, House fire, Rescue, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco entered a burning home to rescue a family’s pet hamsters Saturday night, the fire department stated.

The one-alarm fire at 908 Cabrillo St. was first reported at 6:52 p.m. Saturday, according to the fire department. By the time firefighters had arrived, the family had self-evacuated, but told firefighters the pets were still in the house.

The firefighters rescued the hamsters and contained the fire by 7:11 p.m., the fire department said.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted video Saturday that showed the fire as it burned.

No one was injured or displaced, and the fire is under investigation.

Comments