SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco entered a burning home to rescue a family’s pet hamsters Saturday night, the fire department stated.
The one-alarm fire at 908 Cabrillo St. was first reported at 6:52 p.m. Saturday, according to the fire department. By the time firefighters had arrived, the family had self-evacuated, but told firefighters the pets were still in the house.
The firefighters rescued the hamsters and contained the fire by 7:11 p.m., the fire department said.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted video Saturday that showed the fire as it burned.
SFFD RESCUES FAMILY HAMSTERS FROM FIRE
AT 652 PM, SFFD RESPONDED TO A 1ST ALARM FIRE AT 908 CABRILLO ST, SF
The FAMILY self-evacuated and informed SFFD of the family pets (Hamsters) still in the house. The fire was contained at 711 Hrs; Hamsters were rescued and safe. pic.twitter.com/Vd8SOW8Hcu
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 10, 2021
No one was injured or displaced, and the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.