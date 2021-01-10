COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A driver lost control of their vehicle Saturday afternoon, slamming through a San Leandro home’s carport and dangling precariously over an steep embankment.

According to the Alameda County Fire Department, crews responded to a 911 call reporting the crash in the 16000 block of Rolando Avenue near Miramar Avenue at 4:24 p.m. Saturday.

Alameda County Fire Department spokesperson Jo Leal said several fire crews arrived to discover that a four-door vehicle had slammed through a carport and was dangling over an embankment separating the carport from a neighboring residence.

Firefighters rescued the driver, who was uninjured, and then began shoring up the carport with a temporary support until it could be permanently repaired.

PG&E crews also made repairs to the power lines that came down after the car knocked down the utility weatherhead. The cause of the accident remained under investigation.

