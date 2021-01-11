WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – A Florida man charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during a violent siege of the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump’s supporters appeared in court Monday.

According to CBS affiliate WTSP, 36-year-old Adam Johnson was arrested in the Tampa Bay area on Friday, two days after the siege.

“It is alleged that on Jan. 6, 2021, Johnson illegally entered the United States Capitol and removed the Speaker of the House’s lectern from where it had been stored on the House side of the Capitol building,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “A search of open sources led law enforcement to Johnson, who is allegedly seen in a widely circulated photo inside the Capitol carrying the lectern.”

According to a statement from the FBI, Pelosi’s lectern was found undamaged on the Senate side of the Capitol the following day.

Johnson faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, one count of theft of government property and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

On Monday, Johnson was freed on $25,000 bond. Under the terms of his release, Johnson had to surrender his passport and wear a tracking device.

Dan Eckhart, Johnson’s attorney, was not shy about the challenges his client faces in court.

“I don’t know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem, I’m not a magician,” Eckhart said. “So yeah we’ve got a photograph of our client in what appears to be a federal building or inside the Capitol with government property.”

Here’s Eckhart’s comment on vid. Johnson was released from federal court in #Tampa today on a $25K bond. He surrendered his passport and submitted to wearing a tether. A prelim hearing is set for Jan 19 in DC, the day before Biden’s inauguration. @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/4EXZSuknkv — Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) January 11, 2021

Last week, Pelosi (D-San Francisco) was blunt about holding those who stormed the Capitol accountable.

“Justice will be done to those who carried out these acts, which were acts of sedition and acts of cowardice. To those whose purpose was to deter our responsibility, you have failed,” the Speaker said last week, as she also sought to remove Trump from office through the 25th Amendment or a second impeachment.

Johnson’s next court appearance is set for January 19 in Washington, DC, a day before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.