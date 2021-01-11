BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The University of California announced Monday that it is planning for in-person classes to resume during the fall 2021 semester at all 10 of its campuses.

UC officials credited the widening availability of coronavirus vaccine doses for students, staff and faculty as the driving force behind announcing plans to reopen.

UC President Dr. Michael Drake made the announcement Monday morning.

“As the University continues to monitor the evolution of the pandemic, we are also carefully planning a safe return to in-person classes,” Dr. Drake said in the announcement. “Current forecasts give us hope that in the fall our students can enjoy a more normal on-campus experience.”

UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost A. Paul Alivisatos sent the a message regarding the plan to the campus community/

“This is exciting and represents light at the end of what has been a difficult and challenging time for all of us,” the message read. “We assure you that we will proceed toward this goal with our eye on what has been our number one priority all along: protecting the health and safety of members of our campus community.”

Additional details about school health and safety requirements as well as starting dates will be announced by individual campuses, according to UC officials.

