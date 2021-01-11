SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Hopes in the Bay Area of moving out of the current COVID stay-at-home order were dealt a reality check Monday, as Governor Gavin Newsom announced the region’s ICU capacity has tumbled to 0.7%.
During his Monday news conference, Newsom said state Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly would likely announce the continuation of the Bay Area’s stay-at-home order on Tuesday.
“Based upon ICU capacity currently, unless those projections are radically different, we can expect that stay-at-home to continue,” said Newsom.
The stay home order is triggered when a region’s ICU capacity falls below 15%. Currently, the ICU capacities around the state are as follows:
Southern California: 0%
San Joaquin Valley: 0%
Bay Area: 0.7%
Greater Sacramento: 9.7%
Northern California: 35%
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.