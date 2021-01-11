COVID Testing Info:Find A COVID-19 Testing Site Near You
Filed Under:armed suspects, Arrest, San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Two armed suspects were in custody after gunfire erupted in a San Leandro neighborhood late Sunday night, authorities said.

San Leandro police posted on Nextdoor that dispatch operators received a call at around 11:09 p.m. reporting a dispute in the area of Joaquin Ave.

As they responded, officers heard gunfire in the neighborhood and immediately called for additional support. The neighborhood was cordoned off and a search was launched.

Investigators said that one suspect, who was armed with an AR-15, was located and detained after jumping over fences. The second suspect was detained as he attempted to access a handgun from his vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested on multiple violations. No other details have been released.

