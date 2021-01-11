SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office announced an inmate at a city jail died on Sunday from what’s believed to be a suicide.
The inmate was pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. at San Francisco County Jail 3, located in San Bruno, sheriff’s officials said.
Efforts by medics with the San Bruno Fire Department to revive the inmate weren’t unsuccessful.
“Our leadership and our staff are profoundly saddened by this individual’s death,” Sheriff Paul Miyamoto said in statement. “It is painful to lose someone in our custody especially as we work hard to keep everyone safe. Our hearts and our prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.”
The sheriff’s office did not release additional details about the inmate.
The cause of death will be determined by the San Mateo County coroner. Additionally, the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the death, sheriff’s officials said.