CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A man was shot to death while inside a car in the Tara Hills community in west Contra Costa County, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded on Sunday at around 12:40 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the Hilltop Commons apartment complex at San Pablo Ave. and Crestwood Dr. just north of Richmond Parkway.

The deputies found a man inside a vehicle who appeared to have been shot and began life-saving measures on him until medics arrived, However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 30-year-old Charles Johnson of San Francisco. An autopsy on Monday morning determined the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with any information on this incident was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.