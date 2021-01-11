PACIFICA (CBS SF) – Authorities have arrested an Oakland man for allegedly stealing a vehicle catalytic converter and leading police on a pursuit into the East Bay last week.

On January 7 around 12:20 a.m., Pacifica Police said they were called to the area of 2500 Francisco Blvd after the owner of a Toyota Prius heard grinding sounds outside their home and reported the theft in progress.

Police said they found the suspect vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over and led officers on a chase on northbound Highway 1 “at a high rate of speed.” Pacifica officers suspended their pursuit over safety concerns as they approached San Francisco.

Meanwhile police in San Francisco began pursuing the vehicle after SFPD officers said they observed “erratic driving” through a crime scene there. The pursuit continued into the East Bay, where CHP officers stopped the driver in Oakland.

Police said they found suspected stolen property and tools linked to crimes in Pacifica during a search of the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Krishan Gosai of Oakland, was taken into custody on suspicion of evading police. Gosai has since been turned over to San Francisco authorities over additional charges.

It was not immediately clear when Gosai would appear in court.