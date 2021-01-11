SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence after a crash that killed his passenger Sunday night.

Jesse Lemol Vong, 30, was driving his 2013 Volkswagen Golf south on El Rancho Drive at very high speeds around 9:45 p.m. when he crashed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Vong drove off the road, struck a wooden utility pole and continued to go up a dirt embankment where he hit a tree. The car subsequently overturned back onto El Rancho Drive, blocking the road.

The right front passenger, a 28-year-old woman from San Jose, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Vong suffered major injuries and was transported by ambulance to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and then released to the hospital because of his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released by the Santa Cruz County coroner’s office and the collision is still under investigation by the CHP.

