SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County coroner’s office has identified one of two people killed in a collision on Interstate Highway 680 in San Ramon early Sunday as 20-year-old San Jose resident Joseph LeGrande.

The coroner’s office has not identified the second person who died in the crash reported around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on southbound Highway 680 north of Alcosta Boulevard.

A Volkswagen Jetta was heading south on the highway and went off the roadway to the right, then swerved back and hit the center median and came to a stop sideways and blocking the left lane. The Volkswagen was then struck by a Ford Fiesta, causing major damage and starting a fire that engulfed the Volkswagen, killing LeGrande and the other victim trapped inside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A third person in the Jetta suffered major injuries and the Ford driver had moderate injuries. Both were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, CHP officials said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the CHP at (925) 828-0466.