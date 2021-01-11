RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A suspect arrested and a San Francisco man hospitalized with stab wounds after the safe exchange in a child custody

exchange erupted in violence Sunday night in the parking of the Richmond Police Department headquarters.

According to police at around 6 p.m., a 26-year-old San Francisco met with the mother of his daughter at the Richmond Police Department to conduct a child custody exchange.

The suspect parked in front of the police department and exited the vehicle to conduct the exchange with the child’s mother. But after the exchange was complete and the daughter was safely in her mother’s car, an argument ensued between the suspect and the child’s mother.

The victim, a 28-year-old Richmond man who was in the mother’s vehicle with the child, exited the vehicle to assist the woman. As the victim approached the suspect, he was attacked by the suspect and stabbed multiple times.

Police department personnel heard the commotion and alerted officers, who arrived and separated the suspect and victim.

The suspect was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The Richmond Police Department Homicide Unit was notified and assumed the investigation.

The victim was transported to a trauma center in serious condition, but is expected to survive his stabbing injuries.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released as this investigation was on-going.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing is asked to contact Homicide Detective Brian Hoffman at (510) 621-1755 or at bhoffman@richmondpd.net, or call the anonymous tip like at (510) 307-8177.