SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A roundup of stray cows strolling in the median of Highway 1 has led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Santa Cruz man on stolen vehicle charges, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident took place Monday morning when CHP officers responded to a report of loose cows wandering on Highway 1 near Mar Monte Ave. In order to round up the cows and to ensure their safety, traffic was temporarily stopped in both directions.
As officers worked to assemble and relocate the cows, the driver of a Toyota 4Runner allegedly began passing stopped traffic on the shoulder of the highway.
CHP officers tried to stop the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Felipe Albarran of Santa Cruz, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, officers also discovered that the Toyota was previously reported as stolen.
The pursuit ended shortly after 11 a.m. on state Highway 9 in Boulder Creek, where CHP officers deployed a spike strip.
Albarran was arrested on suspicion of auto theft, driving under the influence, evading, and driving while unlicensed.