COVID Vaccinations:California’s 3 Tiers Of Vaccination Eligibility
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials have begun to aggressively roll out COVID-19 vaccinations to California residents, but there currently is not enough vaccine available for all 40 million Californians to receive an inoculation at once.

So officials have come up with a multi-tiered eligibility process. Currently, the state is in the first stage of distribution. Some counties may adjust their tiers to match their most pressing needs.

Tier 1A

  • Healthcare workers
  • Long-term care residents

1B Tier One

  • Individuals 75 and older
  • Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors — education (teachers), childcare, emergency services, food and agriculture

1B Tier Two

  • Individuals 65-74 years of age
  • Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors — transportation and logistics, industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services, critical manufacturing
  • Congregate settings with outbreak risk — incarcerated, homeless

Tier 1C

  • Individuals 50 -64 years of age
  • People 16-49 years of age and have an underlying health condition or disability which increases their risk of severe COVID-19
  • Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors — water and wastewater, defense, energy, chemical and hazardous materials, communications and IT, financial services, government operations / community-based essential functions

Tier 1D

  • To Be Determined