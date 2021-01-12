SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials have begun to aggressively roll out COVID-19 vaccinations to California residents, but there currently is not enough vaccine available for all 40 million Californians to receive an inoculation at once.
So officials have come up with a multi-tiered eligibility process. Currently, the state is in the first stage of distribution. Some counties may adjust their tiers to match their most pressing needs.
Tier 1A
- Healthcare workers
- Long-term care residents
1B Tier One
- Individuals 75 and older
- Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors — education (teachers), childcare, emergency services, food and agriculture
- Individuals 65-74 years of age
- Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors — transportation and logistics, industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services, critical manufacturing
- Congregate settings with outbreak risk — incarcerated, homeless
Tier 1C
- Individuals 50 -64 years of age
- People 16-49 years of age and have an underlying health condition or disability which increases their risk of severe COVID-19
- Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors — water and wastewater, defense, energy, chemical and hazardous materials, communications and IT, financial services, government operations / community-based essential functions
Tier 1D
- To Be Determined