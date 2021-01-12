SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County has announced it has partnered with Safeway Inc. to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to county health workers.

Beginning Wednesday, Safeway pharmacists will assist the county in vaccinating approximately 5,000 in-home supportive services workers.

The workers will be contacted by the County Human Services Department and asked to schedule an appointment for the drive-through clinic at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds to receive a Moderna vaccine.

Additionally, 11 pharmacies in Safeway stores throughout the county have received state approval to provide COVID-19 vaccinations, and IHSS workers will be able to start receiving vaccinations at those locations starting next week.

Sonoma County and Safeway hope to be able to provide vaccines to members of the general public as soon as the beginning of February.

“The vaccine is the most important tool we have to end the pandemic and return to normal,” said Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. “As we ramp up our distribution efforts, the public will see more of these mass vaccination clinics, which will make the vaccine widely available for all of our population groups.”

Residents can find further information regarding the county’s vaccination distribution plan by visiting SoCoEmergency.org/vaccine.

