SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In a surprising turn after state health officials indicated no major changes in ICU capacity across California, the stay-at-home order was lifted for the Greater Sacramento region Tuesday.

CBS13 reports that during a board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, acting County Executive Ann Edwards said the order would be lifted immediately based on ICU projections. Edwards said she was informed by state officials.

Butte County also posted a press release to Facebook stating, “ICU bed capacity four-week projection exceeds 15%, ending the Regional Stay at Home Order (RSAHO), effective immediately.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom also tweeted out a video message about the stay-at-home order being lifted just after 4:30 p.m.

