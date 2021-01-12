MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – Police in Morgan Hill have made two arrests in a crime spree that involved two beauty store burglaries, a carjacking and a pursuit that stretched from southern Santa Clara County into Oakland last week.

Officers were called to the Ulta Beauty store on Cochrane Road around 7 p.m. last Friday after reports of a burglary in progress where a woman and a juvenile female accomplice were allegedly filling large bags of expensive perfumes and fragrances.

Police said the same two suspects burglarized another Ulta Beauty store earlier that day in Gilroy. In that burglary, about $6,000 in merchandise was stolen.

When officers arrived, a suspect vehicle left the two suspects behind and led authorities on a chase on northbound Highway 101. Police said the chase was terminated in San Jose over reckless and unsafe driving.

In an email to KPIX 5, Morgan Hill police said the car was found unoccupied in San Jose and that they are working on locating additional suspects.

Meanwhile, police said the two suspects left behind carjacked a woman, who told the victim to drive on northbound on 101. The victim spotted a police car near the Bailey Avenue exit in South San Jose and pulled over.

While the victim talked to the officer, police said one of the suspects got into the driver’s seat of the victim’s car and led police on a pursuit that stretched from San Jose into Oakland.

Police said the pursuit ended in the area of 48th and Ygnacio avenues in East Oakland, where the suspects were taken into custody without further incident. The stolen property was found in the backyard of a residence.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Klah Williams of Richmond and a juvenile were transported back to Morgan Hill. Williams was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on multiple charges, including armed robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, conspiracy and evading police.

The juvenile was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on similar charges, police said.

According to jail records, Williams is is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Police said she is suspected in similar thefts throughout the Bay Area.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Bill Norman at 669-253-4982 or submit tips anonymously by calling 408-947-7867.