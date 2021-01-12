PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5) — Members of a Pleasant Hill family on an evening walk were left with bruises and welts after being targeted in a paintball gun attack, authorities said.

Pleasant Hill police said it happened on Pleasant Hill Road near Taylor Road around 9:20 Monday night. Celeste Andrini and her two kids were just taking a walk, when a car driving by started firing at them, she said.

Andrini says they didn’t know what they were shot with at first but they felt the wet paint and found paintball remnants scattered on the ground. Andrini also captured cellphone video of the frightening attack in which one can hear the rounds of paintballs being fired at them.

The family doesn’t believe this was a targeted attack; just that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. However, not only was her family hit once, Andrini says the suspects looped around to open fire on them a second time.

“I had yelled out that I got shot. Then I reached for my leg and it was orange so I figured it was a paintball,” she said.

Along with rattled nerves, Andrini suffered welts on her leg. Andrini said the car involved is a blue metallic Hyundai Elantra.

The family has turned over all of the evidence they have to Pleasant Hill police and hope this doesn’t happen again to anyone else.

Police Sergeant Janalya Pierson encourages anyone that has any information on this case to contact the department. This is being considered an assault, a crime that can be charged as a felony.