BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The Berkeley police bomb squad has cleared a suspicious package delivered to a city office and reopened the intersection of Milvia and Center streets Tuesday night.
The package had “no explosive device inside, just a manifesto like message,” said police spokesman Officer Byron White.
The area around the city building was closed just before 6 p.m. Tuesday due to the package delivered to a city staff member that had too much postage, a strange return address, and other indications that made it suspicious, White said.
