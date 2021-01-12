OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three people suffered minor injuries Tuesday evening after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Oakland’s Laurel District, according to authorities.
The Oakland Firefighter Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 5 p.m., saying that there was heavy fire on the second floor of the building at on Green Acre Road between MacArthur Boulevard and Masterson Street.
Firefighters also posted video from the scene.
Masterson St & Green Acre Rd- Battalion 4 reporting 2 story apartment with heavy fire on the 2nd floor. #oakland
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) January 13, 2021
Video shows heavy smoke from second floor apartment. Two ambulances were called to tend to three people with minor injuries.
The Oakland Fire Department has not confirmed yet if the fire has been extinguished or the probably cause of the fire.