WASHINGTON (CBS News) –The House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting a violent mob of his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol last week, following hours of debate Wednesday. The approved resolution makes Mr. Trump the first president in American history to be impeached twice.
The resolution includes a single article of impeachment accusing the president — who has just days left in office — of “incitement of insurrection,” and says he “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government.”
“We know that the president of the United State incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the beginning of debate. “He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”