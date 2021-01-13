LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A Los Gatos man was arrested Wednesday for possession of child pornography after authorities received a tip from a U.S. Department of Justice task force.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said the tip from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) indicated that child porn was being downloaded and distributed via messaging apps Snapchat and Kik from an address on Woolaroc Drive in unincorporated Los Gatos.
Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals served a search warrant at the address Wednesday morning and arrest a suspect identified as 23-year-old Samuel Mesa, the sheriff’s office said.
Mesa was arrested for possession of child pornography and detectives seized a number of electronic devices from him for analysis. Detectives also obtained a confession from Mesa, according to the sheriff’s office.
Mesa was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. The sheriff’s office said the investigation was ongoing and urged anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Mesa to contact the sheriff’s office at (408) 808-4500 or the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.