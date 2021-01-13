DENVER (CBS4) — A male orangutan has taken on an usual role at the Denver Zoo, after the death of the family’s matriarch last month. Nias, a Sumatran orangutan, died unexpectedly on Dec. 17 at age 32. Nias had two daughters — Hesty, who is 10, and Cerah, who is just two years old. On Tuesday, zoo officials said Cerah’s father, Berani, had “stepped up to the plate” and was taking care of the youngster.

“In the wild, orangutan males are not involved with their offspring. To see Berani step up as Mr. Mom, is an extremely rare situation—and Cerah couldn’t have asked for a better dad,” officials said.

“Berani is so attentive and protective of her, seeing to all her needs. He will carry her, comfort her, and even snuggles her when she sleeps,” they said.

Berani even seems to tolerate Cerah nibbling on his chin!

Zoo officials said “big sis Hesty” has also been taking on her share with Cerah, and plays with her through out the day.

“The three of them are sticking together and moving forward.”