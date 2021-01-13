SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The still surging COVID-19 pandemic has forced Caltrain to cancel Monday’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration train.
Caltrain will operate on a modified schedule for the holiday, while SamTrans will operate on its regular, non-school day schedule.
The Celebration Train traditionally pays tribute to the 54-mile 1965 Selma to Montgomery civil rights march and delivers celebrants to the holiday march event in San Francisco.
Caltrain said it hopes to resume the event again next year, “provided it can be done safely and responsibly.”
For more information about Caltrain’s holiday service, call (800) 660-4287.