SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A person has been shot in San Jose and police have shut down city streets in response to the shooting.
San Jose police said the shooting happened on the 100 block of E. Virginia St., with one adult male victim suffering life-threatening injuries.
There was no suspect information immediately available.
Streets closed in the area include S. 5th St from Martha St to E. Virginia St and E. Virginia St from S. 4th St to S. 6th St.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.