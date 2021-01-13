SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A graduate of San Jose’s Branham High School has been tapped to serve in the White House as a member of the new Biden administration.

Vendant Patel has been named White House Assistant Press Secretary after serving as Regional Communications Director for the Biden-Harris Campaign.

Patel graduated from Branham High in 2008 and credits his teachers, administrators and staff who inspired him during his time in high school for his career success, according to the Campbell Union HIgh School District.

“My experience at Branham was one where teachers and administrators not just inspired students but nurtured and sustained their interests and passions,” said Patel in a statement on the district website. “There was an interest taken in students that translated into obtaining real-life tools and experiences that were then used for actual careers.”

During his time as a Branham Bruin, Patel was a part of the leadership class and served on then-Congressman Mike Honda’s Student Advisory Council during his junior and senior years.

According to the Biden-Harris Transition team, Vedant Patel also served as the Nevada and Western Primary-States Communications Director for the campaign, worked as Communications Director to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, and as Western Regional Press Secretary at the Democratic National Committee.

Patel, who was born in India is a graduate of the University of California-Riverside and the University of Florida. He lives in Washington, DC with his wife.