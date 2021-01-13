SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A wanted felon, discovered sleeping in a vehicle early Tuesday, was captured after he rammed two Sunnyvale patrol cars and then led police on a pursuit through the streets of Santa Clara.

The incident began at around 8 a.m. when officers approached a suspicious vehicle parked with a man sleeping in the driver’s seat.

The officers had been told as they drove to the location that the vehicle was currently being sought by Milpitas police in a felony investigation.

As the officers approached the vehicle and the driver, later identified as Arnold Prakash of Hayward, attempted to flee by ramming his vehicle into two patrol cars.

The officers were forced to dive out of the way to avoid being seriously injured. The suspect continued to ram his vehicle into the officer’s patrol cars until he was able to escape.

He was pursued into Santa Clara where he was ultimately arrested.

During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, officers found several knives, flash drives, tools and a set of stolen firefighter turnouts.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Investigators said that Prakash is also a wanted person by Hayward police for two felony warrants. The investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Detective Kakis at 408-730-7297.