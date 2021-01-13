SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The NBA announced that Friday’s Golden State Warriors game against the Phoenix Suns has been postponed over COVID-19 concerns.

The league said due to contact tracing in the Suns organization, Phoenix will not have the requisite eight players needed to suit up for Friday night’s matchup. The Suns’ Wednesday night game against the Atlanta Hawks has also been postponed. Friday’s postponement is the Warriors first of the season.

Several other NBA games have been postponed this week due to a rise in cases involving some teams. In response, the league and the players’ association agreed to new health and safety protocols.

Among the new protocols, players and team staff have been told to stay at home outside of team-related and essential activities. While on the road, they are prohibited from leaving their hotel outside of team activities or emergencies or interacting with non-team guests. During games, coaches must wear masks at all times, along with players on the bench.

The Warriors are in the midst of a road trip with a matchup against the Nuggets in Denver set for Thursday night. Following the postponement, Golden State’s next game will be against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Monday.