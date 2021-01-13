SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A teenager from Menlo Park has been reported missing, police said.
Wynne Lee, a 14-year-old who identifies as male, is missing according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Lee, who is Asian, was last seen Monday at 3 a.m. when he hired a car service to take him to San Francisco. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and pink hair.
He was last seen wearing a tan sweater with the word “NASA” on it and blue pants.
Lee may go by the nickname “Sage”, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Barker at (650) 474-1243.
