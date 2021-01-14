LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — The 18-year-old driver of a pickup truck was killed in a fiery crash after speeding along a road in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened Wednesday evening on Summit Road east of Highway 17. The CHP said the 1968 Chevrolet pickup was traveling eastbound on Summit Road at a high rate of speed, approaching Timmus Lane when driver lost control and left the roadway.
The pickup collided with a tree and continued out of control, traveling up a private driveway. The truck then collided with a metal gate and wooden fence before overturning and catching on fire, the CHP said.
Despite efforts by bystanders and fire personnel, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
The crash was still under investigation, and the CHP said the driver would be identifie by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.