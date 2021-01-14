CONCORD (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Contra Costa County Thursday morning, which was felt in much of the East Bay and other parts of the Bay Area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck about 2 miles west of Concord at 11:18 a.m., at a depth of about 4 miles.

The quake was felt strongest in the Concord / Pleasant Hill area, according to responses on social media.

Did you feel it?? I did! Just felt an earthquake centered in Concord. #usgs reports a 3.8 magnitude. A small rumbling and then a jolt. @KPIXtv #kpix #earthquakecountry — Michelle Griego (@MichelleKPIX) January 14, 2021

I felt it in Fairfield, but no one else in my house did. — Fairycakes (@Xalo_Erkald) January 14, 2021

One good jolt in Pleasant Hill — Margaret Szutu (@mas92547) January 14, 2021

Yes. Felt like a car hit the house. Concord CA — Robbin Milne -End Censorship 🍀⏳🦺🌺 (@RobbinMilne) January 14, 2021

The quake was also reportedly felt as far west as San Francisco and Pacifica, as far south as Hayward and as far north as Fairfield.

Meanwhile, BART trains were held briefly and tracks are being inspected, which is standard operating procedure following earthquakes. The transit agency said service has since resumed, but passengers should expect residual delays of 10-15 minutes.

Per protocol, all BART trains were slowed down to a pause and then held following this earthquake. The trains were held for about 1 minute, and was released to continue moving. https://t.co/NsSXBqG7NN — SFBART (@SFBART) January 14, 2021

A message from our Operations Control Center: after the 3.8 magnitude earthquake located near Concord, BART trains are running at reduced speeds as frontline completes track inspections. Please expect minor residual delays. https://t.co/S0ekepsUcl — SFBART (@SFBART) January 14, 2021

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This article will be updated as information warrants, and follow KPIX 5 on Twitter at @KPIXtv for updates on breaking news anytime.