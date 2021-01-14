COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
Filed Under:Concord, Concord News, Contra Costa County, Earthquake

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Contra Costa County Thursday morning, which was felt in much of the East Bay and other parts of the Bay Area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck about 2 miles west of Concord at 11:18 a.m., at a depth of about 4 miles.

Concord 3.8 earthquake (U.S. Geological Survey)

The quake was felt strongest in the Concord / Pleasant Hill area, according to responses on social media.

The quake was also reportedly felt as far west as San Francisco and Pacifica, as far south as Hayward and as far north as Fairfield.

Meanwhile, BART trains were held briefly and tracks are being inspected, which is standard operating procedure following earthquakes. The transit agency said service has since resumed, but passengers should expect residual delays of 10-15 minutes.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

