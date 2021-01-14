SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a series of actions on Thursday to increase security at the State Capitol ahead of the presidential inauguration, including authorizing the deployment of 1,000 California National Guard personnel.

The governor said that the directive came following the insurrection and rioting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on January 6.

“In light of events in our nation’s capital last week, California is taking important steps to protect public safety at the State Capitol, and across the state,” Newsom said in a released statement. “Our State Operations Center is actively working with federal, state and local law enforcement partners in assessing threats and sharing intelligence and information to ensure those disgraceful actions are not repeated here.”

Newsom signed a General Order authorizing the deployment of 1,000 California National Guard personnel “to protect critical infrastructure, including the State Capitol.”

He also posted a video message about the additional security measures on his official Twitter and YouTube accounts.

In light of events in our nation’s capital last week, CA is taking important steps to protect public safety at the State Capitol & across the state. We're actively working with federal, state & local law enforcement to ensure those disgraceful actions are not repeated here. pic.twitter.com/592uureuLA — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 14, 2021

A statement released by the governor’s office said the directives came after “months of work and close collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement to ensure a safe election in which the outcome is respected and that any protests that occur are free from violence.”

The State Operations Center plans to coordinate 24-hour operations and requests for mutual aid to prepare for and respond to any credible threats in the days leading up to the inauguration on January 20th.

The California Highway Patrol and Department of General Services have installed a six-foot chain link fence around the perimeter of the State Capitol to ensure the safety of the Capitol grounds.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is coordinating with the California Highway Patrol, the California National Guard as well as “security and intelligence partners around the country” to monitor for possible emerging threats to California.

“We are prepared to address any potential threats that may arise,” the statement read.

The administration is additionally working closely “with local, state and federal law enforcement as well as the private sector – including social media companies – to make sure that their platforms are not used by hate groups or domestic terrorists to organize or spread misinformation, disinformation or propaganda.”