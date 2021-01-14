SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — BART was experiencing major delays on its system after reports of police action at an East Bay station and an equipment problem in San Francisco.

BART said the police action was first reported at 12:50 p.m. at Pleasant Hill station on the Antioch line on a train headed in the Antioch direction. There were no further details given on the nature of the incident.

The equipment problem was reported just before noon Wednesday at the 24th St./Mission Station and causing delays on the San Francisco Line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions.

BART said San Francisco Muni was providing mutual aid on the 14R line between 24th St. and Daly City.

As of 2:03 p.m., BART said there were still 10-minute delays on the San Francisco Line in all directions due to a trackway problem at 24th St./Mission.

BART said Daly City trains from Berryessa will go to MacArthur, Millbrae trains from Richmond will go to Montgomery, and trains from Antioch and Dublin will go to their normal destinations.