SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Citing COVID-19 safety concerns, the women’s basketball team at San Jose State University announced it is canceling the rest of its 2020-2021 season.

In a statement, the Spartans said COVID-19 issues within the program had prompted the Spartans to pause basketball activities twice during the season so far, including for two weeks in December after a member tested positive. The team had temporarily relocated to the Phoenix area last month after Santa Clara County banned all contact sports to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“This was an incredibly tough decision, but one that is in the best interest of the health and safety for our program’s student-athletes, coaches and staff,” SJSU athletics director Marie Tuite.

“We look forward to watching the continued and exciting growth of our women’s basketball program in the 2021-22 season,” Tuite went on to say.

Athletics officials said members of the women’s basketball program traveling back to San Jose will undergo a 10-day quarantine upon return, per county health regulations. Meanwhile, those who are currently in quarantine or isolation in Arizona will not return to San Jose until their quarantine or isolation period ends.

Before the cancellation, the Spartans had a 2-2 record, with wins against California and Utah State and both losses against Boise State.

SJSU said other athletic teams are proceeding with their seasons, including the men’s basketball program, which also relocated to Phoenix.