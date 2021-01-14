WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Bay Area dog owners should be aware that a pet food linked to 70 dog deaths nationwide may have been sold in local stores.
Recalled Sportmix pet food products are now linked to the deaths of more than 70 dogs and the illnesses of 80 others.
At least one Bay Area chain — Pet Club — currently sells the brands’ products.
According to CBS News, Midwestern Pet Food has expanded its recall of dog and cat food sold online by retailers nationwide as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigates potentially fatal levels of aflatoxins.