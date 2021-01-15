WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President-elect Joe Biden on Friday announced the framework of his plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the American population, a day after unveiling his $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic relief package, which includes a drive to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.
“I am convinced we can get it done,” Mr. Biden said about vaccinating 100 million people in 100 days.
Mr. Biden acknowledged “we remain in a very dark winter” and said the vaccination drive will be “one of the most challenging operational efforts ever undertaken by our country.” But he promised his White House will “manage the hell out of this operation.”