OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A shooting in East Oakland early Friday morning sent one man to the hospital, police said.
The city’s ShotSpotter technology alerted police at 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 3000 block of Foothill Boulevard.
A minute later someone called police to report the shooting, police said.
Officers arrived and located the victim who was treated by firefighters and paramedics and taken to a hospital. There was no word from police late Friday morning on the man’s condition.
Police said they were continuing to investigate the shooting Friday but they had not determined what the motive was.
