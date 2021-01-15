MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Google evacuated a building on its campus Friday morning and police called for the Santa Clara Bomb Squad after finding a suspicious package that was later determined to be non-threatening, according to Mountain View Police.

Police reported Google’s evacuation of a building on the 2000 block of Casey Avenue around 10 a.m.

“The building has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution,” police tweeted.

Officers have responded to a Google building on the 2000 block of Casey Avenue for a report of a suspicious package. We have requested mutual aid from the Santa Clara County bomb squad to further inspect the package. The building has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/r4KqQwJ3VZ — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) January 15, 2021

Around 10:45, Mountain View Police reported that a preliminary investigation found the package to be safe. The county bomb squad planned to stay around as a precaution.

A preliminary investigation has revealed the package is not dangerous. We’re continuing to have the bomb squad respond out of an abundance of caution. We will continue to update here as we have more to share. https://t.co/3EYxapNaXV — Mountain View Police (@MountainViewPD) January 15, 2021

Tensions are high in Silicon Valley and all over the country in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Tech companies like Twitter and Facebook have seen a severe backlash to banning President Donald Trump from their services after his supporters stormed the U.S Capitol last week on his urging.

Many worry these uprisings are far from over. Thousands of National Guard troops have been deployed in Washington to protect against violence targeting next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

This story will be updated.