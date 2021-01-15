SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose were searching for a gunman who opened fire on officers early Friday morning in a residential neighborhood.
San Jose police said the shooting happened in the area of Lynette Way and Duffy Way in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood.
Officers had responded at around 4:25 a.m. to multiple callers reporting a male suspect firing a gun near that corner. When they arrived the suspect shot at them.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Police said a perimeter has been established and a search for the gunman was underway. People were urged to shelter at home and expect street closures in the area.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.