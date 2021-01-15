SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

BUBBLES: FOR INAUGURATION

Wine goddess Debbie Zachareas has your Inauguration Day bubbles and vino. Head to the wine merchant at the San Francisco Ferry Building or the Mission Bay wine store for special wine and cheese packages. The Biden package is $78 – yes the President-elect’s age with the $58 vino and fromage package reflecting the age of the VP-elect Kamala Harris. Get your party on and cheers.

fpwm.com

MUSIC: HARRY’S GOT STYLE

British pop sensation Harry Styles proves he’s got dance moves as well as dance grooves in his new video just out, “Treat People With Kindness.” The song is from his latest album Fine Line. It was recently announced that Styles will play the Bay Area on his summer tour sweeping through the region in August.

hstyles.co.uk

DOCUMENTARY: PICK OF THE LITTER

“It takes a very special type of dog to do this job” says a guide dog trainer. The 2019 doc about six puppies in the running to be guide dogs for the blind has just been re-released for download on Disney Plus. Filmed locally over two years around the San Rafael training campus, the doc is a compelling watch that tugs at your puppy-loving heart strings but it’s the amazing bonds these incredible dogs build with their new appreciative owners that gives the super feel-goods.

pickofthelittermovie.com

INAUGURATION: WATCH PARTY

Team Biden/Harris are sworn in at 9 a.m. PT/Noon ET Wednesday as the new POTUS and VP of the USA. The music entertainment will be off the charts with J-Lo ,Lady GaGa and Justin Timberlake topping the bill – after Joe & Kamala, of course. Discover the full schedule on the official inauguration website.

bideninaugural.org

TO GO: CRAB FEAST

San Francisco’s legendary Crustacean restaurant where it’s crab season year-round invites you to order crab to-go. The Euro-Asian restaurant is known for three famous crab dishes; Drunken crab, Roast crab & Tamarind crab – all super delish and all on the to-go menu. Check the website for any extra SF crab season specials.

crustaceansf.com

FOOD: A TASTE OF VIETNAM

There’s a new kid on the block on 3rd & Clement in San Francisco – Lily – a restaurant serving authentic Vietnamese cusine. There’s a veteran chef at the helm, Rob Lam (Butterfly SF & Perle in Oakland). The Chicken Pho Ga is as good as any pho anyplace: slow-poached Mary’s chicken breast over flat rice noodles, with Vietnamese herbs in a sensational ginger chicken broth and finished with a confit chicken leg. #micdrop!! Order food to-go from Wed to Sun.

lilyonclement.com

FOOD: INAUGURATION DAY DINNER

Wednesday

Chef Robert Dorsey is in the kitchen stiring up Dungeness 🦀 Gumbo. The local pots are being lifted as we speak and we’re rolling out an Inauguration Day Dinner menu with a double dose of crab. Enjoy a 3-course meal featuring our Bayou Gumbo! Check out the Menu below.

Pre Order by Sunday January 17th and pick up on Tuesday 2-6pm from the 20th Street kitchen.

chefrobertdorsey.com

READ: BEAUTIFUL MEMOIR

“The Beautiful Struggle” by Ta-Nehisi Coatesis an adapting memoir for young adults with lessons from childhood. Coates credits his mom for helping him find his place in what he refers to as a big black necropolis. “16-year-old you is not a verdict on who you will be.” The book is a terrific read and is out now.

penguinrandomhouse.com/books/29064/the-beautiful-struggle-by-ta-nehisi-coates/

BOOK: JAMES COMEY JUSTICE

Friday 5pm Event

Former FBI Director, famously fired by President Trump, has a new book out and it’s a serious read. “Saving Justice” could not be more relevant especially in light of recent events. Comey shares lessons from his life and career in the justice system. The director- turned-author and college professor invites you to this virtual launch event. Sign up and get your hardcover copy in partnership with Politics and Prose. #SavingJusticeBook

politics-prose.com/event/book/pp-live-james-comey-saving-justice-truth-transparency-and-trust

COOK: WITH CHEF CHARLIE PALMER

Friday 5pm, Wednesday 4pm

Join me in the home kitchen of Chef Charlie Palmer for one-of-a-kind cooking demos. His progressive California cooking is steeped in French technique combined with modem California influence. Let the chef behind Dry Creek Kitchen in Healdsburg, Charlie Palmer Steak, Aureole & many more be your teacher and have bragging rights for life. Sign up for the classes via his site here. See you there.

charliepalmer.com

WINE: TIFF’S WINE PICKS

More Inauguration Day party picks by Tiff. My pal Tiffany has been on top of her wine game for an age and has perfect selections for your Biden/Harris party. Welcome in the new POTUS with:

Cooper Brut- Brut Nature zero dosage added 60 Chard/ 40 Pinot Noir .

Squire Brut Nature zero dosage

30 Chard/ 30 Pinot Noir & 40 Pinot Minuere

Both killer fresh delicious champagne from Epernay. More on Tiff here.

tiffswinepics.co

Have a great weekend.

