MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Morgan Hill Police arrested a man after he reportedly stabbed a woman multiple times Thursday, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, officers received reports of a stabbing at a home on the 16000 block of Sundance Drive. They arrived on scene and found a man waiting outside in the front, who they detained. Inside the home they discovered a woman who was unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital by emergency medical technicians with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives later arrived on scene and the man, identified as 59-year-old John Reed, was taken into custody. As of Friday he remained at Santa Clara County Main Jail, and he’s been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police did not identify the woman or update her condition, but officers did note in a press release that the two were a couple.