PACIFICA (CBS SF) — The Municipal Pier in Pacifica will be closed for at least a month after large tides and pounding waves from high surf damaged a 40-foot section of its deck and concrete railing.

City officials are working to find a structural engineering firm to assess the damage and help with repairs.

It is the latest problem with structural damage from high surf that impacted the area since November.

Back in December, the huge waves pounding Bay Area coastlines forced crews to make repairs on Beach Boulevard near the Pacifica Pier. There was also work done on the seawall.

Big surf that started during the King Tides in November eroded the ground underneath the street. It was closed at Santa Rosa Avenue for a period of time during repairs.

Mayor Sue Beckmeyer said the larger-than-normal waves happen several times a year and that they are associated with the King Tide, a high tide event that coincides with a new moon.

“I talked to a couple of folks in engineering and it looks like there’s some material loss under the promenade, which is the walkway that goes along there by the pier,” Beckmeyer said. “They’ve got to assess how much damage there is and figure out the best way to address it.”

Bay Area beaches have been under high-surf advisories frequently since last month. The latest advisory went into effect late Friday morning and remains in place through Saturday evening.

People with questions about the pier can call the Department of Public Works Field Services Division at (650) 738-3760, email dpwassistance@ci.pacifica.ca.us or visit http://www.cityofpacifica.org/pier.

