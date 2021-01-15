(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — Post Malone is helping thousands of frontline workers who have been on their feet constantly for almost a year. The workers are getting their hands on some Crocs many others cannot.

Musicians on Call, an organization which brings live and recorded music to the bedside of patients in health care facilities, announced that Post Malone is gifting 10,000 pairs of his sold out Duet Max Clog II Crocs to frontline workers at 70 hospitals across the country.

The nonprofit shared photos of some of the workers with the hard to come by shoes on their social media accounts.

As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @Crocs to offer hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort! Caregivers and staff got their very own pair of @PostMalone's 5th #pmxcrocs as thanks for their brave work on the frontlines! pic.twitter.com/9k0fjVClqs — Musicians On Call (@musiciansoncall) January 13, 2021

“As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @postmalone and @crocs, to offer our hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort!,” the caption on an Instagram photo from the charity’s verified account read. “Caregivers and staff are receiving their very own pair of Post Malone’s fifth #pmxcrocs collaboration as a thank you for their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe!”

The shoes are well known for their comfortableness, and the Duet Max Clog II marks Malone’s fifth collaboration with the company. They were released in December 2020 and like the proceeding pairs sold out in less than a day.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)