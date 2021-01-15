SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating an attack in the city’s Excelsior District that left a man hospitalized in critical condition on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault near Mission Street and Persia Avenue, police said.

Arriving officers got to the scene and learned two suspects allegedly pushed a man to the ground and assaulted him.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspects, described as two men in their 20s, fled the scene and have not been apprehended.

Anyone with information is being asking to call the Police Department’s anonymous 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.